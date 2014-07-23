Red Arrows Celebrate Fifty Years At RIAT

by Gary Malkin, LincsMag Writer.

Date: 23 July 2014

This year sees the RAF demonstration team The Red Arrows celebrate its fiftieth display season and this achievement was officially marked at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

The Tattoo, held annually in aid of the RAF Benevolent Fund, is usually held over two show days. In recognition of the Red’s Anniversary the show was extended to three days with the Friday being their official celebration. During this day members of the public were allowed much closer access to the team in what RIAT called the Red’s Pit Area.

With Friday also being the final day of arrivals for the weekends air display prior to the gates opening to the public at 10.00am early arrivals were treated to practice displays from the Belgian Air Force F-16 and the Swedish Air Force Saab Gripen along with arrivals for the static display.

With RAF Fairford being an active USAF base security checks were required as the public entered. This did not cause too much disruption and once through the entry point visitors were greeted by the site of the Red Arrows Hawk aircraft lined up on the tarmac.

Prior to the start of the air display the regular crowd barriers had been opened up and the public were allowed much closer access to the team’s aircraft. Behind them were the MB339 and L-39 Albatross aircraft of the Frecce Tricolori, the Italian Air Force display team and the Breitling Jet Display Team.

Across the taxi-way the F-5’s of the Patrouille Suisse, the Swiss Air Force display team were lined up while during the morning the French Air Force display team, Patrouille De France made their arrival into RAF Fairford. Adjacent to the aircraft there was a special area where the public were able to meet the team’s pilots both before and after their display.

Also in the area were stands where official Red Arrows merchandise could be purchased and a special display of Minis in a diamond nine formation, some of which were specially marked for the Red Arrows.

Static Displays

While the day was also receiving the final arrivals for the show only two thirds of the airfield was open to view the static displays which reflected the trade part of the show. A display of F-16 fighters from around Europe celebrated the types 40th Anniversary while there were displays from British Aerospace and Beechcraft.

Also on static display and making its European debut was the Textron Airland Scorpion, an American privately developed ‘budget’ jet attack and reconnaissance aircraft. Lincolnshire was represented in the static display by Typhoon T2 from 29Sqn RAF Coningsby and King Air 200 from 45®Sqn at RAF Cranwell.

Part of the static area also hosted the techno zone, an area where companies including Rolls Royce, British Aerospace and McDonnell Douglas had interactive stands for the public to understand and discover some of the principles behind the technology involved in modern aviation.

Flying Time

At one o’clock the four hour flying display got underway with the Royal Netherlands Air Force F-16 solo display in a clear blue sky. Before the show it was announced that one of the other ‘star’ performers due at the show would not attend.

The latest strike fighter the F-35b Lightning II, due to be in future RAF service, was due to make its European debut at the show ahead of its appearance at Farnborough. Unfortunately due to ongoing technical issues the aircraft had been grounded in the United States.

It was also announced on the day that the Army Air Corps Apache attack helicopter, Royal Navy Merlin helicopter and RAF Chinook would all be unable to display that day though the crowd were able to see the Apache arrive at the show performing a flypast along the crowd line.

Following the F-16 was the first representative from the Italian Air Force RSV test facility, the Alenia C-27j Spartan transporter. This RAIT regular comes with a reputation and didn’t disappoint. The twin engine aircraft was thrown around the sky performing manoeuvres usually reserved for smaller types including barrel rolls and full loops.

Showing true International participation of the show next up was the L-39c Albatross jet trainer from the Estonian Air Force. This colourful participant put on a spirited display showing off its bright special colour scheme. Following this the first rotary demonstration in the form of the Army Air Corps Lynx in a solo display which included its ‘party piece’ backflips.

The first display from the RAF was next up with the Tucano solo display resplendent in its WW1 poppy commemorative scheme. Representing the future of the RAF was the Airbus A400 transporter, to be called Atlas when in RAF service. Seen as the long term replacement for the Hercules, the A400 demonstrated its agility both in the air and on the ground.

Continuing on the RAF theme was the first of the days Lincolnshire representatives, the Typhoon FGR4 Solo display from 29Sqn RAF Coningsby. The RAF’s front line defence fighter didn’t fail to impress as Flt Lt Noel Rees threw the aircraft around the sky combined with the loud roar of the Rolls Royce EJ200 engines and its striking special paint scheme depicting the 29Sqn emblem.

Stars of The Show

Continuing with the RAF and Lincolnshire theme it was now time for the stars of the show, having got airborne earlier the Red Arrows were approaching in a very special formation.

With the Reds in their Nine Arrow formation and smoke trailing tucked inside the arrows was another formation of four aircraft. They were the team leaders from each of the jet display teams in attendance at the show, the Fecce Tricolori from Italy, Patrouille Suisse from Switzerland, Patrouille De France from France and the civilian Breitling jet team.

The flypast was performed twice as the crowd cheered and the brightly coloured aircraft stood out in the sun. Following the second flypast the four leaders broke away to land leaving the Reds clear to prepare for their display.

Making their usual arrival from behind the crowd The Red Arrows nine red Hawk’s trailing red white and blue smoke climbed into the sky to begin their display.

The first half of their display saw the team form different formations as a team of nine, some of the formations are favourites from previous seasons in recognition of their anniversary.

Also for their fiftieth season the Hawk aircraft have a newly painted tail displaying the Union Flag along with their fiftieth season logo. At the mid-point of the display the team separated into two groups, one of five known as ‘Enid’ and one of four ‘Gypo’.

During this section of the display the two groups perform manoeuvres that also include the famous opposition passes as two aircraft appear to fly directly towards each other and crossing in front of the crowd. The display was concluded with a final double roll crossover from the synchro pair as the remaining seven aircraft flew towards the crowd and performed the Vixen Break.

The Show Goes On

Following the Red Arrows was due to be the Royal Navy Merlin helicopter but this had been withdrawn due to technical issues. Stepping in to replace the Merlin was the Swiss Air Force Super Puma which performed an agile display for a large helicopter and was a welcome addition.

It was now time for a second display from the Italian Air Force RSV test unit, having seen the RAF Typhoon earlier in the display it was now time for the Italian example that performed a similar display with a few extra manoeuvres.

Following some more arrivals it was the French National display team, the Patrouille De France, with their eight blue Alpha Jets who all but completed the afternoons display. They performed a stunning display complete with commentary full of French flair and paying tribute to their British rivals.

The final act to perform was the American F-18f Super Hornet who which was arriving from Farnborough. Though the aircraft was from the United States Navy it was flown by a pilot from Boeing. The aircraft didn’t perform a full display but did complete a number of passes before landing.

Back on the ground following their display the Red Arrows pilots were doing another signing session due to popular demand from the public. A very long queue was already waiting as they returned from their display and as the public waited members of ‘The Blues’ the Red Arrows ground crew were on hand to chat with them and hand out brochures.

Royal Visit

Earlier in the day the event had also been visited by HRH Prince Charles who met school children attending the event and viewed the techno zone meeting industry representatives. As the crowd started to leave some aircraft were still arriving which included the United States Navy P-8 Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft.

For a first time opening the show on a Friday there had been a large crowd all of whom looked to have a good time and enjoyed their day. It had provided a rare opportunity to get close to the Red Arrows aircraft and meet the pilots and proved very popular. Having seen the high number of people of all ages who waited patiently to meet the Red Arrows and view their aircraft, it was clear to see that not only are the Reds a National institution they are also held in high esteem by the British public.

During the evening a gala dinner was held in one of the hangers and the Red Arrows performed an evening flypast with a pair of Gnat aircraft, the first to be used by the team. Attending the dinner along with dignitaries were former members of the team from the previous fifty seasons.

The show continued over the weekend with two full days flying in front of a sell-out 140,000 people and will return to RAF Fairford next July. On the Sunday evening the annual awards ceremony was held in one of the hangers and it proved successful for Lincolnshire’s participants.

The Paul Bowen Trophy for best solo jet demonstration was won by Flt Lt Noel Rees for his display in the RAF 29Sqn Typhoon, receiving the award a delighted Flt Lt Rees said “It’s an absolute honour to receive this on behalf of the whole team. They are the ones who got the jets ready this weekend and we displayed in sometimes challenging weather. It’s a fitting award for the whole team.”

There was further success as the Steedman Display Sword for best UK participant was presented to the Red Arrows. Air Marshall Sir Kevin Leeson presented the award to team leader Sqn Ldr Jim Turner who on receiving the award said “Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Red Arrows has been memorable and I hope the Red Arrows will still be displaying after another 50 years.”

Further information on the Red Arrows can be found at www.raf.mod.uk/reds while information on the Air Tattoo can be found at www.airtattoo.com

Facebook Picture Album

To see more pictures from the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford 2014, visit the Album on our Facebook page HERE!